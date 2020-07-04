Vail Resorts is Among the Companies in the Leisure Facilities Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (MTN, SIX, FUN, TRK, PLNT)
Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Vail Resorts ranks highest with a FCF per share of $7.96. Following is Six Flags Entert with a FCF per share of $3.57. Cedar Fair L.P. ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $2.86.
Speedway Motorsp follows with a FCF per share of $1.61, and Planet Fitness-A rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $1.18.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Vail Resorts on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $225.79. Since that call, shares of Vail Resorts have fallen 41.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: highest free cash flow per share vail resorts six flags entert cedar fair l.p. speedway motorsp planet fitness-a