VAALCO Energy, Inc. is Among the Companies in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Industry With the Highest Future Earnings Growth (EGY, REI, PDCE, ESTE, COG)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

VAALCO Energy, Inc. ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 122.2%. Ring Energy Inc is next with a future earnings growth of 74.1%. Pdc Energy Inc ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 72.6%.

Earthstone Ene-A follows with a future earnings growth of 54.2%, and Cabot Oil & Gas rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 51.9%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for VAALCO Energy, Inc. and will alert subscribers who have EGY in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.