Usg Corp has the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio in the Building Products Industry (USG, NCS, BLDR, GFF, APOG)

Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Usg Corp ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.21. Nci Building Sys is next with a a price to sales ratio of 0.22. Builders Firstso ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.39.

Griffon Corp follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.48, and Apogee Enterpr rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 0.68.

