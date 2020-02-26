Usg Corp has the Lowest Forward P/E Ratio in the Building Products Industry (USG, NCS, APOG, OC, IIIN)

Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Usg Corp ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 1.83. Nci Building Sys is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 3.44. Apogee Enterpr ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 8.65.

Owens Corning follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 9.40, and Insteel Inds rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 10.79.

