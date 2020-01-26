Usg Corp has the Highest Earnings Yield in the Building Products Industry (USG, NCS, APOG, PATK, OC)
Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Usg Corp ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 36.1%. Nci Building Sys is next with a an earnings yield of 14.8%. Apogee Enterpr ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 8.9%.
Patrick Inds Inc follows with a an earnings yield of 6.8%, and Owens Corning rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 6.6%.
