Usg Corp is Among the Companies in the Building Products Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (USG, NCS, NX, APOG, OC)

Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Usg Corp ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.36. Following is Nci Building Sys with a a price to book ratio of 1.42. Quanex Building ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.46.

Apogee Enterpr follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.77, and Owens Corning rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.77.

