Usg Corp is Among the Companies in the Building Products Industry With the Lowest P/E Ratio (USG, NCS, NX, OC, JCI)

Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Usg Corp ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 2.77. Following is Nci Building Sys with a a P/E ratio of 6.74. Quanex Building ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 7.47.

Owens Corning follows with a a P/E ratio of 8.23, and Johnson Controls rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 9.79.

