Usa Truck Inc is Among the Companies in the Trucking Industry With the Highest EBITDA Growth (USAK, KNX, YRCW, JBHT, SAIA)

Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Usa Truck Inc ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 84.1%. Knight Transport is next with a EBITDA growth of 56.7%. Yrc Worldwide In ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 37.2%.

Hunt (Jb) Trans follows with a EBITDA growth of 36.0%, and Saia Inc rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 34.9%.

