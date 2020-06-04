Us Steel Corp (X) Breaks Through Resistance at $6.30

Shares of Us Steel Corp (NYSE:X) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $6.09 today and have reached the first resistance level of $6.30. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $6.63 and $7.17.

Over the past year, Us Steel Corp has traded in a range of $4.54 to $20.53 and is now at $5.96, 31% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 5%.

Potential upside of 131.3% exists for Us Steel Corp, based on a current level of $5.96 and analysts' average consensus price target of $13.79. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $7.58 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $11.37.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Us Steel Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Us Steel Corp in search of a potential trend change.