Us Steel Corp has the Lowest Current Ratio in the Steel Industry (X, AP, SXC, MSB, SCHN)

Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Us Steel Corp ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.5. Following is Ampco-Pittsburgh with a a current ratio of 1.7. Suncoke Energy I ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.7.

Mesabi Trust follows with a a current ratio of 1.9, and Schnitzer Steel rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 1.9.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Mesabi Trust on October 2nd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $23.03. Since that call, shares of Mesabi Trust have fallen 11.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.