Us Steel Corp has the Best Relative Performance in the Steel Industry (X , NUE , RS , STLD , CMC )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Steel industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Us Steel Corp (NYSE:X ) ranks first with a gain of 1.73%; Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE ) ranks second with a gain of 1.50%; and Reliance Steel (NYSE:RS ) ranks third with a gain of 1.42%.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD ) follows with a gain of 1.16% and Commercial Metal (NYSE:CMC ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.07%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Us Steel Corp on December 20th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $12.16. Since that call, shares of Us Steel Corp have fallen 22.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.