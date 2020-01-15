Us Steel Corp Falls 2.80% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Us Steel Corp (NYSE:X) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $10.56 to a high of $10.95. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $10.57 on volume of 6.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Us Steel Corp on December 20th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $12.16. Since that call, shares of Us Steel Corp have fallen 10.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Us Steel Corp have traded between a low of $9.93 and a high of $24.74 and are now at $10.79, which is 9% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.