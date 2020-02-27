Us Physical Ther has the Lowest Forward Earnings Yield in the Health Care Facilities Industry (USPH, ENSG, SEM, THC, HCA)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Us Physical Ther ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 2.0%. Ensign Group Inc is next with a forward earnings yield of 3.9%. Select Medical ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 4.1%.

Tenet Healthcare follows with a forward earnings yield of 5.2%, and Hca Healthcare I rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 6.9%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Us Physical Ther and will alert subscribers who have USPH in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.