Us Physical Ther has the Lowest Earnings Yield in the Health Care Facilities Industry (USPH, ENSG, NHC, THC, SEM)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Us Physical Ther ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.4%. Ensign Group Inc is next with a an earnings yield of 2.8%. Natl Healthcare ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 3.6%.

Tenet Healthcare follows with a an earnings yield of 3.7%, and Select Medical rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 4.5%.

