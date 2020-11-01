Us Physical Ther has the Highest P/E Ratio in the Health Care Facilities Industry (USPH, ENSG, NHC, THC, SEM)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Us Physical Ther ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 70.85. Ensign Group Inc is next with a a P/E ratio of 37.88. Natl Healthcare ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 28.66.

Tenet Healthcare follows with a a P/E ratio of 25.47, and Select Medical rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 22.80.

