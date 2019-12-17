Us Physical Ther has the Highest Forward P/E Ratio in the Health Care Facilities Industry (USPH, ENSG, THC, SEM, HCA)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Us Physical Ther ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 42.59. Following is Ensign Group Inc with a a forward P/E ratio of 21.47. Tenet Healthcare ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 18.40.

Select Medical follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 17.50, and Hca Healthcare I rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 15.10.

