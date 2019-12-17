Us Physical Ther has the Highest Forward P/E Ratio in the Health Care Facilities Industry (USPH, ENSG, THC, SEM, HCA)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.
Us Physical Ther ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 42.59. Following is Ensign Group Inc with a a forward P/E ratio of 21.47. Tenet Healthcare ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 18.40.
Select Medical follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 17.50, and Hca Healthcare I rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 15.10.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Hca Healthcare I on October 23rd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $125.82. Since that recommendation, shares of Hca Healthcare I have risen 13.5%. We continue to monitor Hca Healthcare I for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest forward p/e ratio us physical ther ensign group inc Tenet Healthcare select medical hca healthcare i