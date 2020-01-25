Us Physical Ther is Among the Companies in the Health Care Facilities Industry With the Lowest Forward Earnings Yield (USPH, ENSG, THC, SEM, HCA)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Us Physical Ther ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 2.1%. Following is Ensign Group Inc with a forward earnings yield of 4.0%. Tenet Healthcare ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 4.3%.

Select Medical follows with a forward earnings yield of 4.4%, and Hca Healthcare I rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 6.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Hca Healthcare I on October 23rd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $125.83. Since that recommendation, shares of Hca Healthcare I have risen 16.6%. We continue to monitor Hca Healthcare I for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.