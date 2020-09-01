MySmarTrend
Us Physical Ther is Among the Companies in the Health Care Facilities Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (USPH, ENSG, UHS, HCA, CSU)

Written on Thu, 01/09/2020 - 2:24am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the highest sales growth.

Us Physical Ther ranks highest with a sales growth of 1,612.8%. Following is Ensign Group Inc with a sales growth of 1,175.0%. Universal Hlth-B ranks third highest with a sales growth of 659.1%.

Hca Healthcare I follows with a sales growth of 511.9%, and Cap Senior Livin rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 436.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Cap Senior Livin on July 23rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $4.67. Since that call, shares of Cap Senior Livin have fallen 32.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

