Us Physical Ther is Among the Companies in the Health Care Facilities Industry With the Highest PEG Ratio (USPH, ENSG, SEM, UHS, HCA)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Us Physical Ther ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02. Ensign Group Inc is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Select Medical ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

Universal Hlth-B follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.01, and Hca Healthcare I rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

