Us Lime & Minera is Among the Companies in the Construction Materials Industry With the Lowest Beta (USLM, VMC, MLM, EXP, USCR)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Us Lime & Minera ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.7. Vulcan Materials is next with a a beta of 0.9. Martin Mar Mtls ranks third lowest with a a beta of 1.0.

Eagle Materials follows with a a beta of 1.1, and Us Concrete Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.2.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Us Concrete Inc on March 20th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $13.12. Since that recommendation, shares of Us Concrete Inc have risen 8.0%. We continue to monitor Us Concrete Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.