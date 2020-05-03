Us Concrete Inc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 7.24%

Us Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $26.30 to a high of $27.98. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $26.61 on volume of 99,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Us Concrete Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $56.22 and a 52-week low of $25.86 and are now trading 11% above that low price at $28.74 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

