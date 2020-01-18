Us Concrete Inc has the Lowest Return on Equity in the Construction Materials Industry (USCR, SUM, VMC, USLM, MLM)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Us Concrete Inc ranks lowest with a ROE of 610.2%. Summit Materia-A is next with a ROE of 1,047.4%. Vulcan Materials ranks third lowest with a ROE of 1,291.6%.

Us Lime & Minera follows with a ROE of 1,364.0%, and Martin Mar Mtls rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 1,552.3%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Martin Mar Mtls. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Martin Mar Mtls in search of a potential trend change.