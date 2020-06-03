Us Concrete Inc has the Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Construction Materials Industry (USCR, SUM, USLM, EXP, MLM)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Us Concrete Inc ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.56. Summit Materia-A is next with a a price to book ratio of 1.64. Us Lime & Minera ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 2.19.

Eagle Materials follows with a a price to book ratio of 2.78, and Martin Mar Mtls rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 3.32.

