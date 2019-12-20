Us Concrete Inc has the Lowest P/E Ratio in the Construction Materials Industry (USCR, EXP, USLM, MLM, VMC)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Us Concrete Inc ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 19.50. Following is Eagle Materials with a a P/E ratio of 19.51. Us Lime & Minera ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 26.21.

Martin Mar Mtls follows with a a P/E ratio of 41.72, and Vulcan Materials rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 60.96.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Us Concrete Inc on November 11th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $44.69. Since that call, shares of Us Concrete Inc have fallen 6.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.