Us Concrete Inc has the Highest Sales per Share in the Construction Materials Industry (USCR, MLM, VMC, EXP, USLM)

Written on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 2:21am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Us Concrete Inc ranks highest with a sales per share of $84.60. Following is Martin Mar Mtls with a sales per share of $62.38. Vulcan Materials ranks third highest with a sales per share of $29.86.

Eagle Materials follows with a sales per share of $28.80, and Us Lime & Minera rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $25.80.

