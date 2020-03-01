Us Concrete Inc has the Highest Sales per Share in the Construction Materials Industry (USCR, MLM, VMC, EXP, USLM)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Us Concrete Inc ranks highest with a sales per share of $84.60. Martin Mar Mtls is next with a sales per share of $62.38. Vulcan Materials ranks third highest with a sales per share of $29.86.

Eagle Materials follows with a sales per share of $28.80, and Us Lime & Minera rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $25.80.

