Us Concrete Inc is Among the Companies in the Construction Materials Industry With the Lowest Current Ratio (USCR, EXP, VMC, SUM, MLM)
Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.
Us Concrete Inc ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.5. Following is Eagle Materials with a a current ratio of 2.6. Vulcan Materials ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 2.7.
Summit Materia-A follows with a a current ratio of 3.1, and Martin Mar Mtls rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 3.8.
