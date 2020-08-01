Us Concrete Inc is Among the Companies in the Construction Materials Industry With the Highest Forward Earnings Yield (USCR, EXP, SUM, MLM, VMC)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Us Concrete Inc ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 10.4%. Following is Eagle Materials with a forward earnings yield of 7.1%. Summit Materia-A ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 6.0%.

Martin Mar Mtls follows with a forward earnings yield of 3.3%, and Vulcan Materials rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 3.1%.

