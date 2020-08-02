Us Concrete Inc is Among the Companies in the Construction Materials Industry With the Highest EBITDA Growth (USCR, EXP, VMC, MLM, SUM)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Us Concrete Inc ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 91.7%. Eagle Materials is next with a EBITDA growth of 64.0%. Vulcan Materials ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 45.4%.

Martin Mar Mtls follows with a EBITDA growth of 41.4%, and Summit Materia-A rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 41.2%.

