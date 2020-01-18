Us Cellular Corp has the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Wireless Telecommunication Services Industry (USM, SPOK, WIFI, TDS, SHEN)

Below are the three companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Us Cellular Corp ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.05. Following is Spok Holdings In with a FCF per share of $0.31. Boingo Wireless ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.61.

Telephone & Data follows with a FCF per share of $0.82, and Shenandoah Telec rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $1.56.

