Us Cellular Corp has the Highest EBITDA Growth in the Wireless Telecommunication Services Industry (USM, WIFI, TDS, SHEN, TMUS)

Below are the three companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Us Cellular Corp ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 166.7%. Boingo Wireless is next with a EBITDA growth of 61.5%. Telephone & Data ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 50.5%.

Shenandoah Telec follows with a EBITDA growth of 20.3%, and T-Mobile Us Inc rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 14.4%.

