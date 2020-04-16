Us Bancorp (USB) Crosses Pivot Point Support at $32.53

Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $34.02 today and has reached the first level of support at $32.53. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $31.79 and $29.56 will be of interest.

Over the past year, Us Bancorp has traded in a range of $28.59 to $61.11 and is now at $33.19, 16% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

Potential upside of 73.6% exists for Us Bancorp, based on a current level of $33.19 and analysts' average consensus price target of $57.62. Us Bancorp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $42.22 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $52.45.

