Us Bancorp (USB) Breaks Through Support at $32.93

Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $33.54 today and has reached the first level of support at $32.93. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $32.41 and $31.28 will be of interest.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Us Bancorp have traded between a low of $28.59 and a high of $61.11 and are now at $33.28, which is 16% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has potential upside of 73.2% based on a current price of $33.28 and analysts' consensus price target of $57.62. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $35.43 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $50.68.

