MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Us Bancorp (USB) Approaches New Upside Target of $40.24

Written on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 9:41am
By David Diaz

Shares of Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) opened today above their pivot of $37.08 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $38.28. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $40.24 and $43.40.

Us Bancorp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $61.11 and the current low of $0.00 and are currently at $0.00 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.29% lower and 2.01% lower over the past week, respectively.

Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has potential upside of 0.0% based on a current price of $0.00 and analysts' consensus price target of $57.62. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $53.70 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $54.78.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Us Bancorp and will alert subscribers who have USB in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: pivot alerts us bancorp

Ticker(s): USB

Contact David Diaz

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.