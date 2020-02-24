Us Bancorp (USB) Approaches New Downside Target of $52.63

Shares of Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) opened today below their pivot of $53.18 and have already reached the first level of support at $52.85. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $52.63 and $52.08.

Over the past year, Us Bancorp has traded in a range of $47.57 to $61.11 and is now at $53.08, 12% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.05% higher and 0.72% lower over the past week, respectively.

Potential upside of 8.6% exists for Us Bancorp, based on a current level of $53.08 and analysts' average consensus price target of $57.62. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $55.05 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $56.65.

