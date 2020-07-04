Us Bancorp has the Best Relative Performance in the Diversified Banks Industry (USB , C , WFC , BAC , JPM )

Below are the top five companies in the Diversified Banks industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB ) ranks first with a gain of 10.20%; Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C ) ranks second with a gain of 9.63%; and Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC ) ranks third with a gain of 9.53%.

Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC ) follows with a gain of 6.64% and Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 6.38%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Jpmorgan Chase. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Jpmorgan Chase in search of a potential trend change.