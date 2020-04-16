Us Bancorp Falls 4.65% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $33.02 to a high of $33.64. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $33.27 on volume of 4.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Us Bancorp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $61.11 and a 52-week low of $28.59 and are now trading 13% above that low price at $32.24 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Us Bancorp and will alert subscribers who have USB in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.