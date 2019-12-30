Us Bancorp Falls 1.36% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $59.20 to a high of $59.69. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $59.52 on volume of 613,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Us Bancorp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $43.14 and a high of $61.11 and are now at $59.26, 37% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.8% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

