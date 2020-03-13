Us Bancorp is Among the Companies in the Diversified Banks Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (USB, WFC, JPM, BAC, C)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Us Bancorp ranks highest with a ROE of 1,427.6%. Following is Wells Fargo & Co with a ROE of 1,131.1%. Jpmorgan Chase ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,079.7%.

Bank Of America follows with a ROE of 767.8%, and Citigroup Inc rounds out the top five with a ROE of -382.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Us Bancorp and will alert subscribers who have USB in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.