MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Urban Edge P has the Best Relative Performance in the Retail REITs Industry (UE , ROIC , O , BRX , SPG )

Written on Wed, 03/25/2020 - 4:26am
By Nick Russo

Below are the top five companies in the Retail REITs industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Urban Edge P (NYSE:UE ) ranks first with a gain of 18.68%; Retail Opportuni (NASDAQ:ROIC ) ranks second with a gain of 13.36%; and Realty Income (NYSE:O ) ranks third with a gain of 10.43%.

Brixmor Property (NYSE:BRX ) follows with a gain of 10.43% and Simon Property (NYSE:SPG ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 9.75%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Simon Property on November 21st, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $147.27. Since that call, shares of Simon Property have fallen 65.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Keywords: relative performance urban edge p retail opportuni realty income brixmor property simon property

Ticker(s): UE ROIC O BRX SPG

Contact Nick Russo

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.