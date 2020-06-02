Urban Edge P Falling Today on Above-Average Volume (UE)

Shares of Urban Edge P are trading down -1.3% to $19.21 today on above average volume. Approximately 798,000 shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 634,000 shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Urban Edge P and will alert subscribers who have UE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Urban Edge P share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $21.74 and a 52-week low of $15.96 and are now trading 19% above that low price at $18.97 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.01% lower and 0.58% lower over the past week, respectively.