Unum Group (UNM) Approaches New Downside Target of $9.31

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) opened today below their pivot of $10.96 and have already reached the first level of support at $9.94. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $9.31 and $7.66 will be of interest.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Unum Group have traded between a low of $10.34 and a high of $38.00 and are now at $10.56, which is 2% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.78% lower and 6.45% lower over the past week, respectively.

Unum Group has overhead space with shares priced $10.56, or 79.9% below the average consensus analyst price target of $52.58. Unum Group shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $24.94 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $28.57.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Unum Group on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $26.60. Since that call, shares of Unum Group have fallen 60.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.