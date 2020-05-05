Unum Group Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 7.24%

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $15.19 to a high of $15.95. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $15.79 on volume of 2.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Unum Group has traded in a range of $9.58 to $36.84 and is now at $15.61, 63% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Unum Group and will alert subscribers who have UNM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.