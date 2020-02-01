MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Unum Group Rises 2.16% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Written on Thu, 01/02/2020 - 12:52pm
By James Quinn

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $29.37 to a high of $29.67. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $29.20 on volume of 546,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Unum Group and will alert subscribers who have UNM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Over the past year, Unum Group has traded in a range of $24.71 to $38.29 and is now at $29.29, 19% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.36% lower and 0.07% higher over the past week, respectively.

Keywords: rebounders unum group

Ticker(s): UNM

Contact James Quinn

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.