Unum Group has the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio in the Life & Health Insurance Industry (UNM, GNW, LNC, PRU, AEL)

Below are the three companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Unum Group ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.20. Following is Genworth Financi with a a price to sales ratio of 0.21. Lincoln Natl Crp ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.26.

Prudentl Finl follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.29, and Amer Equity Invt rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 0.32.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Lincoln Natl Crp on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $56.36. Since that call, shares of Lincoln Natl Crp have fallen 69.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.