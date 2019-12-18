Unum Group Falls 1.87% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $29.78 to a high of $30.55. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $30.11 on volume of 900,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Unum Group share prices have been bracketed by a low of $24.71 and a high of $38.29 and are now at $30.41, 23% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

