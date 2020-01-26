Unum Group is Among the Companies in the Life & Health Insurance Industry With the Highest Earnings Yield (UNM, GNW, LNC, CNO, PRU)

Below are the three companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Unum Group ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 15.9%. Following is Genworth Financi with a an earnings yield of 15.8%. Lincoln Natl Crp ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 13.0%.

Cno Financial Gr follows with a an earnings yield of 12.3%, and Prudentl Finl rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 10.0%.

