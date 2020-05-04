Universal Technical Institute Inc has the Lowest Beta in the Education Services Industry (UTI, ABCD, BFAM, GHC, LOPE)
Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.
Universal Technical Institute Inc ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.4. Cambium Learning is next with a a beta of 0.8. Bright Horizons ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.8.
Graham Holding-B follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Grand Canyon Edu rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.0.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Graham Holding-B on January 10th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $619.81. Since that call, shares of Graham Holding-B have fallen 45.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: lowest beta :uti universal technical institute inc cambium learning bright horizons graham holding-b grand canyon edu