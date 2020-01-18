Universal Technical Institute Inc is Among the Companies in the Education Services Industry With the Lowest Return on Equity (UTI, HMHC, CHGG, LRN, DV)
Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Universal Technical Institute Inc ranks lowest with a ROE of -2,387.4%. Houghton Mifflin is next with a ROE of -1,105.8%. Chegg Inc ranks third lowest with a ROE of -565.0%.
K12 Inc follows with a ROE of 201.3%, and Devry Education rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 732.2%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Universal Technical Institute Inc on August 5th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $4.16. Since that recommendation, shares of Universal Technical Institute Inc have risen 79.1%. We continue to monitor Universal Technical Institute Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
