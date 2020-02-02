Universal Technical Institute Inc is Among the Companies in the Education Services Industry With the Lowest Beta (UTI, ABCD, BFAM, GHC, LOPE)

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Universal Technical Institute Inc ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.4. Following is Cambium Learning with a a beta of 0.8. Bright Horizons ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.8.

Graham Holding-B follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Grand Canyon Edu rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.0.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Grand Canyon Edu. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Grand Canyon Edu in search of a potential trend change.